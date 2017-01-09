VIDEO: Stratford Queen’s Guard gives youngster a birthday surprise

A Queen’s Guardsman from Stratford has hit the headlines after posing with a young boy for a birthday photograph to remember.

Paul Edden, originally from Stratford made the surprise decision to pose for a picture with Marshall Scot, who was celebrating his fourth birthday with a day out to Windsor Castle.

Marshall, who was dressed as a guard, saluted Paul and his colleagues as they marched back into the building.

Shortly after clocking the boy, Paul marched back outside, beckoning Marshall back over before standing next to him, as his mum took a snap.

Marshall was clearly thrilled, saluting again for the once-in-a-lifetime picture.

Though it was breaking with protocol, Paul is happy to have made Marshall’s day and videos of the event have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

Paul said: “I don’t really know why I decided to do it, a lot of kids want to get pictures with the guards but due to security these days we can’t really do it.

“I saw him there dressed as a guard saluting us and I just decided this once I would go back. We’re not really supposed to do it but I thought I’d take the hit. Sometimes you just have to bend the rules a little bit.

“He smiled at me and I smiled back. I didn’t have a clue that it was his birthday, I found out afterwards because his mum wanted to say thank you.

“Marshall looked very smart, he was better dressed than me.

“I didn’t expect what I did to go viral, it’s been viewed all over the place, as far away as Australia and Canada.

“Some of my colleagues took the mick afterwards but some of them said well done, saying it took guts to do it. I has helped promote the regiment and it’s a nice positive story about the military.”