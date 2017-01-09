The Divine Comedy added to golden year for Cropredy Festival

THIS year’s Cropredy promises to be a particularly landmark event. It will take place on Thursday, 10th, Friday, 11th, and Saturday, 12th August.

The festival will have been running for nearly 40 years but host band Fairport Convention will be celebrating its golden anniversary — the group’s very first gig was on 27th May, 1967.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Cropredy will feature a host of guests from Fairport’s past but will also look towards the band’s future. Headline acts announced so far includes The Divine Comedy on Thursday night.

The line-up will also include Show of Hands, Feast of Fiddles, Pierce Brothers, Dougie MacLean, Marillion, Cats In Space, Gigspanner, and The Gerry Colvin Band.