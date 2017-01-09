UPDATE: M40 crash and vehicle fire

FIVE occupants of two vehicles have been fortunate to escape serious injuries following a collision on the M40 this morning which left a car and a van on fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the southbound carriageway of the M40 between junctions 13 and 12, near to Warwick Services, shortly after 7.30am. An ambulance and a senior paramedic officer attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car and a van that had been in collision, both of which had caught fire as a result.

“Thankfully, the occupants of all vehicles had managed to get themselves out, otherwise it could have been a very different outcome.

“A man and a woman from the car, together with two children, were all assessed and discharged at the scene with minor injuries, as was the man who was driving the van.”