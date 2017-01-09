Adams pleased despite defeat to Hitchin

CARL Adams declared himself pleased with Stratford Town’s performance despite Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at title-chasing Hitchin Town.

Robbie Burns’ fourth-minute header saw Hitchin claim all three points as Stratford suffered their first defeat in six matches.

Adams feels Town’s showing at Top Field, coupled with their excellent performance at Leamington on Boxing Day, shows how far his team have come this season.

“We definitely gave them a fright,” said the Town boss.

“We put in a terrific performance against one of the sides that will surely be challenging for promotion.

“I thought we battled throughout and certainly worried them late on. I am pleased, as this is a difficult place to come.

“Our last two away games, here and at Leamington, have been against the top two teams in the table, but in neither game have we looked out of place. That says volumes for the progress we are making.”

Town return to action at Bishops Cleeve on Tuesday night in the third round of the Southern League Cup.