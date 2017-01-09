Weekend football round-up

FREE-SCORING FC Stratford made it 18 goals in their last three matches as they claimed a 5-3 victory over Coventrians on Saturday.

Daniel Kirby, Freddy Murphy, Dean Poulson, Jay Tilbury and Ashley Wilkes were all on target in an entertaining clash at the DCS Stadium.

The win moves Stratford up to sixth in the Midland League Division Three table, one place above rivals Alcester Town.

Nick Shurmer scored twice as Shipston Excelsior got back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Inkberrow at London Road.

Jake Harris and Wil Beach were also on target in a victory that sees them stay fourth.

In Midland League Division One, struggling Studley claimed a much-needed three points as they edged out Littleton 4-3 at The Beehive.

Daniel Ludlow (2), Gareth Evans and Josh Westwood cancelled out Littleton goals from Daniel Holloway (2) and Daniel Carter.

Racing Club Warwick moved up to fourth following a 3-1 success at Coventry Copsewood.

Jamie Smith claimed a brace, while a deflected effort from Martin Slevin made sure of the win.

The in-form Racers are now just three points behind league leaders Bromsgrove Sporting.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town are up to ninth thanks to a 3-0 victory at Continental Star. Danny Holliday, Anton Nunes and Steve Nurse were the men on target.

