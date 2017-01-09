Crash and vehicle fire close two lanes of M40

MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid junction 13 (Leamington Spa) of the M40 this morning (Monday 9th January), following a two vehicle crash and fire.

The collision involved a silver Audi saloon and a silver Mercedes van, which took place shortly after 7.30am, on the southbound stretch of the motorway between junction 13 and the Warwick Services.

Highways England has reported that the delays are adding approximately 90 minutes to motorists’ journeys from junction 16, of the M42 interchange, and junction 12 (Gaydon).

Two lanes have been closed past Warwick Services. All emergency services are on scene.

Highways England, which operates, maintains and improves England’s motorways and major A roads, said: “Road users are strongly urged to consider alternative routes and to allow plenty of additional time for their journey.

“If feasible, please consider delaying your journey until the incident has been cleared and the delays have eased.”