Family’s appeal to find missing 15-year-old

THE family of a 15-year-old girl have appealed for information about to help find her.

Grace Thomas – a student at St Benedict’s School in Alcester – was last seen at 3.40pm yesterday, Sunday, 8th January, at the Premier Inn on Warwick Road, Stratford.

She was also known to have been in McDonald’s around the same time.

Grace was wearing a black parka with a furry hood, jeans and trainers, and may have been with another teenage girl.

Her family have said she may be trying to travel out of the area, and have urged people to keep a look out at surrounding train stations and on buses.

A family friend told the Herald: “We are desperate for Grace to be safely home.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 333 of 8th January.