Warwick revenge stunt hits the headlines

A Warwick woman has made national headlines with a very public stunt taking revenge on her cheating partner.

The woman, known only as Linda plastered posters around the town telling her partner Graham that he was dumped.

The posters state “If she is so good in bed you can stay there.”

It adds “Merc Keys in the canal, locks changed, cards maxed, Happy New Year, Linda xxx.”

Tens of the laminated posters, which also feature a heart in a noose, were attached to lamp posts around Warwick.

The stunt has attracted widespread attention on social media.