Major incident training exercise takes place in Stratford

A live-play exercise designed to test the how emergency services would respond to a major firearms incident in a busy public place, has been held in Stratford today.

The exercise, called Operation Titus, took place at the RSC and was designed to enhance the skills of emergency responders when managing a major incident.

More than 200 staff and officers from Warwickshire Police, West Mercia Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service took part.

James Price, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) Manager, said: “This is one of several such exercises held with partner agencies across the West Midlands region that ensure our staff are as well prepared as they can be for any eventuality; it is not based on any threat or intelligence.”

