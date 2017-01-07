Stratford slip to fifth as Moseley Oak seal double

STRATFORD slipped down to fifth in the Midlands 1 West table following a 17-11 defeat to Moseley Oak at Pearcecroft on Saturday.

The visitors played the conditions perfectly to condemn the Black and Whites to their eighth loss of the season.

Moseley scored all of their points in the first half via two converted tries and a penalty, with Stratford’s only response coming from the boot of Jack Young.

A comeback looked on the cards when Stratford scored a try of their own from Matt Newman, but Moseley held firm to seal an impressive league double.

“We knew what to expect from Moseley and there are no complaints there,” said Stratford director of rugby, Tom Rance.

“They picked a game plan that suited them and the conditions, so credit to them.

“I thought we played some good rugby, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Full report, more reaction and pictures in this week’s Herald.