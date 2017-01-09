Firm admits to safety breaches in fatal accident

A STRATFORD-UPON-AVON company has admitted a string of health and safety offences following the death of one of its workers and is facing a fine of as much as £2million.

Mark Seward, aged 49, died from serious head injuries he suffered in an incident at AGD Equipment on Masons Road on 27th May, 2015, when a pressurised cylinder he was testing exploded.

And on Tuesday, 3rd January, at Nuneaton Magistrates’ Court, the company admitted three charges related to breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The court was told by the Health and Safety Executive that a fine for an incident like this could be around £900,000, but due to the number of aggravating features, a sum in the region on £1.9million would be appropriate and recommended that due to the serious nature of the incident, sentencing should be deferred to the crown court.

The court was told that the family-owned company, which rents and services construction equipment, has a turnover in excess of £13million.

Mitigating on behalf of the company, Mr Puzey, said: “This was a tragic case and AGD Equipment expresses deep regret for its failures in relation to Mr Seward.”

District Judge Wheeler adjourned the hearing for sentencing on 27th January at Warwick Crown Court.