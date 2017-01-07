Parking and traffic plans unveiled

KEY issues relating to parking and traffic will be at the top of the agenda in Alcester today, Saturday, 7th January.

The Alcester Neighbourhood Development Plan – A Vision for Alcester 2017 – 2031 – goes on show in the Church House, Butter Street, Alcester, from 10am to 4pm.

A group drawn up from Alcester Town Council, Civic Society and Chambers of Trade will present its preliminary report in traffic flows, restriction of heavy vehicles to preserve ancient buildings, safe routes to schools and pedestrian safety.

The exhibition is open to the public.