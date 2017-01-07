Rowers bare all to pull in funds for chosen charities

COUGHTON Court near Alcester and Baddesley Clinton near Lapworth provided the backdrop to an eyebrow-raising annual calendar that is raising money to help combat homophobia in sport.

All 18 members of the Warwick Rowers — the University of Warwick’s men’s rowing team — haven’t got a stitch on as they pose in various locations, including the National Trust properties, completely naked with just their modesty protected.

The 2017 calendar leaves little to the imagination with just the odd straw hat, oar and umbrella covering up the essentials for the boys.

They were also photographed in sunnier climes in Spain.

Now in its ninth year, the calendar is shot in colour while previous editions have tended to be black and white.

Proceeds from sales have been used to improve the university’s rowing facilities and equipment but the 2017 edition will also raise money for Sport Allies, the club’s charity that combats homophobia in sport.

Tom Stewart, aged 20, who is a member of the rowing team, told the Herald: “I’ve been asked many times if it feels a bit off stripping down naked for a calendar with my crew members and it does for about five minutes, but then it seems the most natural thing to do because we are all in the same boat with this one.”

The university’s girls’ rowing team has also produced their own calendar for a fifth year, with its proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.