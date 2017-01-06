READER OFFER: Free main course with each portion of chips

AT The View restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon they have a passion for fish and chips — and this week they have teamed up with the Herald for a fantastic winter warmer offer exclusively for our readers!

You can claim a free main with every portion of chips purchased, when ordered as a takeaway.

The fish is sourced from the cool, crisp waters of the North Atlantic to ensure the best quality possible. The potatoes are British farmed and of only the best frying varieties, to give consistently good chips all year round.

The Steak and North Cotswold Ale Pie is hand-made by the award-winning Rightons of Shipston, the burgers are carefully selected and produced locally by Barry the Butcher, and the scampi is only ever Whitby Wholetail.

But, as well as the traditional chip shop fayre, other options include prawn cocktail, creamy mushrooms on toast, chicken Caesar salad and cheese ploughman’s.

And readers can choose any item listed on the menu (see exclusions) free of charge when they buy a portion of chips.

While most of the customers choose to dine in the restaurant and soak up one of the best views in town, more and more people are choosing to benefit from the free delivery service. (Available within a two-mile radius when you spend over £10, weekdays 5pm-9pm.)

Grab a copy of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald dated Thursday, 5th December, 2017, and cut out the voucher printed on page 10.