Injury rules Grocott out of Town’s clash with Hitchin

STRATFORD Town will be without key midfielder Will Grocott for Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash at title-chasing Hitchin.

The former Kettering Town ace will be missing for the trip to Top Field after leaving the field with a hamstring strain during Monday’s 4-2 victory over Cinderford at the DCS Stadium.

Manager Carl Adams will also be without Simeon Tulloch, who sits out the second game of his three-match ban, while there are doubts over Kieren Westwood (groin) and Ben Stephens (shin).

“This will be a really tough game,” said Adams.

“It’s at a place where no one has beaten them in the league this season. I know they’re a very good side with a strong worth ethic and they like to play a quick passing game.

“We’re running with a few niggling injuries at the moment and we also have an eye on Tuesday’s League Cup tie at Bishops Cleeve as that’s a competition we are looking to progress in.

“But I still expect us to give Hitchin a decent game and if we perform as we did at Merthyr, Redditch and Leamington, we will certainly do so.”