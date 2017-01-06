BETHANY HILL MURDER TRIAL: Accused had interest in Satanic rituals – court hears

THE trial into the death of Stratford woman Bethany Hill has been told that the pair accused of her murder held an interest in Satanic rituals.

The court heard evidence from Samuel Astle, who was Jack Williams’ step-brother, with whom he lived along with his dad and step-mother before he moved in with Kaleigh Woods.

Mr Astle, who described himself as like a brother to Williams, said that once during a visit to Woods’ flat on Hertford Road, Woods and Williams had said they had been looking into Satanic rituals.

When pressed, Mr Astle was unable to recall the exact details of their interest but said the pair mentioned the Illuminati and a church.

Recalling another incident Mr Astle described going out for a drink with Woods and Williams at The Salmon Tail pub when Williams stormed out believing a man had bought Woods a drink.

Mr Astle walked Woods back to the flat on Hertford Road to find police outside outside. It transpired that Williams had called the police himself and had been threatening to kill Woods and her dog, though Mr Astle did not know this at the time.

Also giving evidence was Christine Harrison, a friend of Woods who’s aunt was previously in a relationship with Wood’s father.

She said that herself and Woods remained in regular contact through text, Facebook and from meeting each other.

Mrs Harrison said she began to receive fewer and fewer communications from Woods when she began a relationship with Williams

During evidence she said she got the impression that Woods didn’t see many people apart from Williams.

She said she thought Williams didn’t like Woods seeing other people.

She also said that when she once tried to add Williams as a friend on Facebook, Woods was not very happy

She said she believed that Woods didn’t want Williams to associate with other females because she didn’t trust him.

The trial continues.