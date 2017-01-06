Marking excellence and service to communities

STRATFORD-upon-Avon actor Tim Pigott-Smith, whose father is a former editor of the Herald, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Tim Pigott-Smith described the moment he learnt he had been awarded an OBE as, “very gratifying although everything is conducted in strictest confidence.”

“I think The Queen’s Honours List rewards those remarkable people who work anonymously and quietly to keep things going and they are the ones who deserve the awards. I’m lucky enough to be in a job that brings its own rewards and this honour is like a cherry on top of the cake,” Tim said.

Marilyn Payne found out she had been made an MBE five weeks ago but had to keep the news secret which she did with her husband Michael.

Marilyn from Tredington is made an MBE for services to charity Save the Children confirmation of which came in a letter from the Cabinet Office. She is a community engagement volunteer for the charity in the Midlands and has volunteered for the charity for over 30 years.

