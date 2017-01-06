Individual mistakes cost us, admits Alcester boss Janes

ALCESTER Town player-boss Danny Janes blamed individual errors for his side’s 4-3 defeat to high-flying Northfield Town on Monday.

Janes’ defence has looked generally solid this season, but he felt they were “very soft” against a Northfield outfit who have been full of goals this season.

“Individual mistakes cost us,” Janes admitted.

“We let them take the lead on three occasions and on each occasion we were very soft.

“We have been very good defensively this season, but on Monday we let ourselves down in that department.”

Matt Layton was back among the goals, scoring twice, with Alcester’s other goal coming courtesy of a Kieran Downey penalty.

Janes was happy to see Layton back on the goal trail, praising the striker’s patience following a recent spell out of the team.

He added: “Matt’s a proven goal scorer. Every player goes through a bad spell.

“I thought he was excellent and his first goal was outstanding. He’s been very patient and his attitude has been spot on. He was given a chance and has grabbed it with both hands.”