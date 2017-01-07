Warren defies tough conditions to triumph

ED Warren claimed the glory in Shipston’s latest Winter League match held on sections of the River Stour.

Twenty three anglers fished in difficult conditions following the rain on New Year’s Day and a hard overnight frost.

Nevertheless, the upper reaches of the Stour produced some respectable weights, with winner Warren baggling 15lb 4oz of mainly dace and small fish at Willington.

Second-placed Dave Dowland caught 10lb 9oz of dace, also from Willington.

Stuart Fleming caught 9lb 4oz of chub, dace and roach from Shipston Bridge to claim third. Fourth went to Mal Hallows, with 7lb dace from Willington.