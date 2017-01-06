Appeal after two injured in car crash

It happened on Welsh Road East in Southam at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 27th December 27, and involved a Black Jeep Cherokee and a white Ford Focus.

AN appeal has been issued for witnesses to a two-vehicle collision that left a woman and her two-year-old child needing hospital treatment.

The pair were taken to University Hospital in Coventry for treatment.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the timeand may be able to recall seeing the cars and the manner in which they were being driven before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 316 of 27th December.