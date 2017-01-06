Coach O’Neill leaves Town with a heavy heart

LIAM O’Neill has admitted he left Stratford Town with a very heavy heart this week.

The highly-respected coach only joined Carl Adams’ back room staff in the summer following the exit of former assistant manager Gary Moran.

But O’Neill has now accepted the offer of a full-time role in Nuneaton Town’s academy setup and while it was one he felt he could not turn down, the 42-year-old admitted it was still a difficult decision to leave Stratford.

“I’ve been coaching the full-time scholars at Nuneaton Town since November and as time went on it was clear I couldn’t fully commit to my role at Stratford Town,” O’Neill explained.

“Therefore, I had to make a very difficult decision to leave.

“For myself personally it’s a great opportunity for me being able to go back into full-time football after such a long stint out.

“I’ve had a fantastic six months at the DCS. Carl is a good friend of mine and I felt it was necessary that I was up front with him to let him know the situation.

“He is one of the most honest managers I have come across and I thank him wholeheartedly for giving me the opportunity in July.”

O’Neill informed the players of his decision ahead of the Cinderford game on Monday and admitted he struggled to hold back the tears.

“It was quite emotional,” he added.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and they have been so receptive and respectful during my time at the club.

“I’d like to think that if I’ve helped in some small way then I’m going away happy.

“I will miss everyone connected with the club and I’ll come back to take a game in very soon.”