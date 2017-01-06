One cut from car after A46 crash

ONE person had to be cut from their vehicle after it crashed on the A46.

It happened near to the Drayton turning, shortly after midday yesterday, Thursday, 5th January.

A Warwickshire Fire Service spokesman said: “W were alerted to a RTC on the A46 Stratford to Alcester road close to the Drayton turning at 12.17pm.

“Two appliances were mobilised from Stratford and Alcester.

“A message received at 12.41pm confirmed one person was medically trapped with a vehicle, with crews using hydraulic cutting equipment and small gear to release the casualty.

“Police and Ambulance are also in attendance.”