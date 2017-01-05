LATEST: Bethany Hill murder trial – Day 2

A Jury has been told about the moment emergency services discovered Bethany Hill’s body in the bathroom of a Stratford flat last February.

Paramedic Mark Lawson, who was on duty on the evening of 3rd February last year, told Warwick Crown Court today about what happened when he arrived at the flat on Hertford Road.

When he arrived Mr Lawson was warned by control not to enter the property and to await the arrival of police officers, being told that it may be a volatile situation.

When two police officers arrived they entered the communal area of the flat through the unlocked front door, finding the property in darkness.

One of the officers told Mr Lawson that there was somebody in the bathroom and Mr Lawson managed to manoeuvre himself inside, with access limited because Bethany’s body prevented the door from opening fully.

Bethany was lying in a right lateral position, similar to the recovery position.

Mr Lawson said: “There was a lot of blood around her, on her and around the bathroom. It became obvious that the patient was unresponsive and deceased.”

Mr Lawson said that although he suspected the woman was dead he did some simple tests such as trying to find a pulse.

As he moved Bethany he noticed the patient was stiff with rigormortis set in and said he saw a large laceration on her neck.

Mr Lawson and the jury were shown pictures of the inside of the flat after Bethany’s body had been removed.

In the bathroom the pictures showed blood on the walls, the lavatory, the floor and in the bath.

During the afternoon the jury also heard evidence from Cher Anne Beard, the aunt of Kayleigh Woods, about the communications between the pair on the evening before Bethany’s death and the day after.

Ms Beard, who said she had always been close to Kayleigh Woods, like a sister, said on the evening before Bethany’s death she received text messages from her niece saying she wanted a ‘counselling session with her’.

Ms Beard asked why and Woods said she just did, but it was probably not best tonight as she was planning to get drunk.

The next day at around 6.37pm Ms Beard said she received a text message from Woods asking her to deactivate her facebook account, and provided the log in details.

Ms Beard asked what had happened and Woods asked if she would give her a call at 7pm.

Ms Beard deactivated the account and called Woods at 7pm to find out what had happened.

Ms Beard said: “I asked what had happened and she said that Bethany was dead on the bathroom floor. I said what do you mean she’s dead? I told her she needed to call an ambulance. She said that it was far too late for that.”

When Ms Beard asked where Woods was she replied that she was out walking the dog looking for somewhere safe to put her pet.

Ms Beard added: “She said they’re going to think I did it, but I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“She said she thought she was going to go to jail.” She added.

Ms Beard said she didn’t know Woods’ address to tell the police so called relatives to try and find out.

She said that she had assumed Bethany had killed herself after seeing messages on Facebook about her committing suicide. She said a message she had seen said Bethany had taken a lot of tablets and had attempted to drink bleach.

The court also heard from PC Carrie Garlic, who located Woods out with her dog on Paddock Lane at around 7.20pm on 3rd February.

After confirming her identity police asked Woods about the events of that day.

PC Garlic said that without mentioning Bethany by name Woods said: “She’s a mess, she’s always been suicidal. She took tablets at 3am this morning and she drank bleach”.”

PC Garlic took Woods back to the police station so she could make a statement, with Woods asking if she could use the toilet when they arrived.

After returning to the interview room PC Garlic went back to the toilet cubicle used by Woods, discovering a mobile phone discarded in the sanitary bin.

PC Garlic informed her commanding officer who said Woods could be arrested for murder.

PC Garlic then arrested Woods before showing her the phone and asking Woods who it belonged to, to which she replied it was Beth’s.

As PC Garlic accompanied Woods to a police car to transport her to the Leamington Custody Suite, Woods asked: “I’m going to have to talk now aren’t I?”

On arriving at Leamington, Woods said to the custody sergeant “you know I’m next right?”.

The final witness of the day was Rosanne Elizabeth Hume, an intelligence analyst at Warwickshire Police, tasked with examining the mobile phone records of Woods and Williams before and after Bethany’s death.

The records showed both communicated with friends during the day on 3rd February, laughing and joking in some text messages.

Williams also swapped his phone sim card on 3rd February, texting his contacts to tell them his new number.

The trial continues.

More on the trial on our website tomorrow.