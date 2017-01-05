Commissioner proposes a freeze on police element of council tax

A FREEZE on the police element of council tax in Warwickshire for 2017/18 is being proposed by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, as he launches a public consultation prior to setting the budget for Warwickshire Police.

The move would see the Police Precept pegged at the same levels as in 2016/17, meaning that the portion of Council Tax bills which is spent on policing would remain unchanged from their current levels for all Council Tax bands.

The Commissioner is asking the public for their feedback on his proposal and a simple online poll has been launched where residents can indicate whether they support the proposed freeze. Email and postal responses are also invited, with the public asked to state their support for the proposed freeze – or alternatively to ask the Commissioner to look for alternative proposals to increase the precept. The consultation will run until January 31st on the PCC’s website.

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: “I am keen however to hear people’s views on this, so I would urge all Warwickshire residents to take part in the consultation to tell me whether you back my proposal.”

The consultation will run until midday on Tuesday 31st January.

You can give your feedback by: