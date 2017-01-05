Bidford crash victim named as family pay tribute

THE family of a woman who died in a collision in Tower Hill, Bidford on Tuesday, 3rd January have paid tribute to her.

Clare Wyatt, aged 82, of Tower Hill, Bidford died after being involved in a collision with a white Citroen Berlingo van at about 8.20am.

Married to Eric for almost 58 years, she was the mother of seven, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of four.

Her family said: “She was the matriarch and rock to our family and we are devastated by our loss.”

The family has asked media to respect their privacy and give them time to come to terms with their loss.

Warwickshire Police continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 46 of 3rd January.