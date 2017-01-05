BETHANY HILL TRIAL: Neighbour heard someone ‘moaning in pain’

A NEIGHBOUR has described to a jury how he heard distressed moans and the sound of a head hitting a wall from a downstairs flat on the night Bethany Hill died in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Michael Davenport, who lives directly above the flat occupied by Kayleigh Wood, told the jury at Birmingham Crown Court earlier that it was terrible living above the flat on Hertford Road and that it was a constant source of noise, disruption and antisocial behaviour.

Mr Davenport described that on 2nd February he had heard music, shouting and door slamming coming from downstairs before he decided to go to bed just before midnight.

He said that some while after going to bed he was awoken by a large bang and a couple of minutes later began recording the noise on his phone from his bedroom, as a record of the disruption to present to Orbit Housing, which looked after the block.

Mr Davenport’s phone records show that this recording began at 1.33am on 4th February and lasted four minutes.

Mr Daenport said: “I just heard disruption, furniture being moved, doors slamming no voices, just crashing about.”

After making the recording Mr Davenport said the noise continued and he once again began recording.

He said: “I heard the door slam and then something hitting a wall, something like a head.”

When questioned about the sound Mr Davenport said it was very distinctive and came from the bathroom downstairs.

Between starting a third recording Mr Davenport said he heard the sound of a female voice moaning, again from the bathroom.

He said: “This (the moaning) lasted around 15 minutes, I remained awake throughout, sometimes it subsided, it went away and then came back again. It sounded like somebody in distress.”

Mr Davenport said he started making a fifth recording afterwards when again the disruption continued, but by this time the moaning had stopped, there was no female voice.

Mr Davenport said he heard cutlery draws being opened and closed aggressively.

When questioned why he did not go downstairs or contact the police when he heard the female moaning, Mr Davenport explained that he thought somebody had probably had a drunken fall and hurt themselves and saw no reason to intervene as there were two other people in the flat downstairs who could have helped.

He added: “I was surprised not to hear anybody coming to her aid if she needed help. She was moaning in pain.”

Earlier in the day the court was also read a statement from Bethany’s dad, Gordon, in which he described receiving a phone call from Bethany on 2nd February at around 10.30pm.

He said that Bethany had asked if she could move back in with her parents and her dad said that would be fine, and to give him a call in the next couple of days to sort in out.

Bethany, a former pupil at Bidford Primary School and Stratford High School told her father: “I love you to Pluto and back” to which her father replied: “I love you to Pluto and beyond.”

The trial continues.

