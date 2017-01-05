STISA make first donation to football club

THE recently-formed Stratford Town Independent Supporters’ Association have made their first donation to the football club with the purchase of an ultrasound scanner.

The device helps to speed up recovery from ligament, muscle and tendon injuries, and was presented to the team physio Joe Perkins before Monday’s match against Cinderford Town by the association’s chairman Rob Maisey.

Receiving the new piece of equipment, Perkins said: “This will be a tremendous asset.

“Anything that assists in returning players to full fitness as quickly as possible is invaluable and I am very grateful to the association for funding its purchase.”

Maisey added: “The acquisition of the scanner is the perfect example of what our Association is all about.

“Our sole aim is to help the football club grow and prosper, and if we can do this by providing items which the club might not otherwise be able to afford then we are more than happy to do so.”