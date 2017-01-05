VIDEO: Flat fire video by Herald reader

DRAMATIC live video coverage shot from a mobile phone by Stratford Herald reader Mark Spriggs shows the anxious minutes emergency service crews work together to free a man from a house fire in Stratford-upon-Avon on Tuesday, 3rd January.

Smoke can be seen escaping from a flat in Hamlet Way, off Birmingham Road in the video which was filmed by Mark Spriggs from his flat which is opposite the scene of the fire.

Mark narrates what he sees and hears which includes the flashing blue lights and sirens of the emergency teams as they arrive at the fire. At one point he almost becomes inaudible as he commentates on the bellowing arrival of an air ambulance which is skilfully landed on a small pocket of land in front of the fire scene.

Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the flat and sent two ambulances, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

Group commander Ian Tonner, from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The fire service were called at 4.30pm by a lady who said she had spotted smoke coming out of a flat at the end of her road. The Stratford crew were first to attend at the scene, where a man was calling out for help from the upstairs kitchen window.

“We did try to get him out of the window with ladders but due to the smoke he had inhaled, he was too frail to exit the property this way. We gave the man oxygen at the window and broke in through the door downstairs to access him.

The air ambulance did attend, dropping off doctors, but had to take off again so the casualty was transported by land ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham Hospital where his condition has been described as critical but stable.