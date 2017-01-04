Huge turnout for Stratford’s Turkey Trot competition

STRATFORD Golf Club members have recently enjoyed numerous events away from the regular individual competitions.

Fun team events such as the Turkey Trot, where the best two scores from the team of three players per hole count, have always been a huge success over the festive period.

More than 120 members participated with every player winning a prize.

Hugh Mackinnon, Neale Grant and Julian Marcus triumphed with a score of 91 points and were presented their turkeys by club captain Brent Harding.

Stratford GC also welcomed the Holy Trinity Choir before Christmas, where the members kindly made a donation to the church.

Having had a successful 2016, the club now look forward to 2017 with further improvements to the course, introducing more local people to the game and a season filled with both competition and social event opportunities for their membership.