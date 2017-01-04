Atlantic Challenge rowers make good progress

STRATFORD Boat Club rower Dr Charlotte Best with her three companions is now into her 21st day at sea in the Atlantic Ocean taking part in the 3,000 mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge which is the world’s number one ocean endurance race.

Educated at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School, Charlie said on her call home to her parents Chris and Mary Best in Stratford over the Festive Season that it was business as usual for the girls as they row towards the finish line which is now 1,735 miles away.

“We wake up, wash with a wet wipe, pull on some damp clothes, boil water for the day’s food pouches, clean the solar panels, use the loo bucket then get on the oars. Even the macaroni cheese is now deemed acceptable if plied with enough tomato ketchup!” Said Charlotte.

Charlotte, aged 30, and the crew call themselves Atlantic Endeavour and their boat is named Ellida. Trying to keep the boat pointing down the waves rather than being pushed side on has taken a huge effort in the early days, often with two girls rowing and one hand-steering and not relying on the autopilot which often reacts slowly.

Whilst being understandably concerned that they were losing ground to the other crews, the tracker showed that they were not the only ones having an early rough ride. Indeed, Race HQ apparently reported problems around the fleet, so the girls are not alone in having a tough time.

“No one said this was going to be easy. Mother Nature can be a cruel and fickle mistress and we certainly feel on occasions like a very small boat in a very big ocean,” said Charlie who is a DR in marine biology and an environmental consultant.

Another highlight was a first sighting of a turtle and dolphins playing in their wake which boosted morale hugely; they’ve also had a close but non-threatening encounter with a shark.

The crew is raising money for MIND, the mental health charity and Women for Women International, a charity that highlights the daily struggles and inspiring strength of fellow women around the world.