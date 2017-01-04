Bethany Hill murder trial begins

The trial of two people charged with the murder of a 20-year-old Bethany Hill last year, began at Warwick Crown Court today, Wednesday.

Bethany, a former Bidford Primary and Stratford High School pupil, died after suffering stab wounds to her neck at a property on Hertford Road on 3rd February 2016.

Kayleigh-Louise Woods, 23, of Hertford Road, and Jack Williams, 21, of Redlands Crescent, both pleaded not guilty to the charge on 13th July last year during a previous court appearance.

Their trial at Warwick Crown Court is expected to last four weeks.

