Hospital continues to tackle winter bug

AS one care of the elderly ward, at Warwick Hospital, re-opened yesterday (Tuesday 3rd January), a second ward was closed on suspicion of Norovirus, today (Wednesday 4th January).

Charlecote Ward was closed to visitors, except on compassionate grounds, since Christmas Day, but re-opened yesterday (Tuesday).

It has now been confirmed that Nicholas Ward – also a care of the elderly ward – has been closed to visitors, except on compassionate grounds.

Anyone who has been in contact with, or have had, diarrhoea and vomiting within the last 48 hours, will be infectious and should stay away from the hospital.

A spokeswoman for South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, which runs Warwick Hospital, said: “Charlecote was re-opened yesterday, however I have just had confirmation that Nicholas Ward has been closed on suspicion of Norovirus.”

The trust will update its website on a daily basis throughout the winter, to keep patients and families informed of any ward closures. For more information visit www.swft.nhs.uk