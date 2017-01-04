GALLERY Competition pictures life in the Cotswolds

THIS photograph of the Rollright Stones -a complex of three Neolithic and Bronze Age megalithic monuments – near Long Compton is one of ten finalists in the Cotswolds Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

It was taken by James Harwood from Chipping Norton.

Also on the shortlist for the competition that marks the 50th anniversary of the Cotswolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) are two photos of Broadway Tower.

The winner will decided by a public vote.

Over 170 photographs from Brailes to Bath and from Stonesfield to Stonehouse were entered this year, from residents in and around the Cotswolds and from further afield such as the USA, Italy, London and Birmingham.

The shortlist was drawn up by a panel of judges that was headed by Nick Holliday, vice-chairman of the Cotswolds Conservation Board.

Mr Holliday said: “We are extremely pleased with the high quality of entries for this year’s photographic competition, and I would like to thank everyone who entered.

“These final ten images show just how special the Cotswolds landscape is and helps us to remember why it’s important that this very landscape is protected as an AONB as we mark the 50th anniversary of the designation”

CLICK HERE to cast your vote by 9th January.

All ten will be exhibited alongside other mediums of art at the Cotswolds Inspired Art Exhibition at the Corinium Museum in Cirencester from 13th January to 5th February.