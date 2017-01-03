Posthumous award for long serving politician

MEMBERS of Cotswold District Council met before Christmas and voted unanimously to award the title of Honorary Alderman to former councillor Barry Dare who died in July.

Since being first elected as a ward councillor in 2003, Barry served as the councillor for Blockley until 2015 and was then elected to represent Stow from 2015 until his death.

He filled a range of key roles, including cabinet member for corporate resource issues (2010/2013), and two stints as chairman of the audit committee (2007/10 and 2015/16).

Highlights included his oversight of the GO project, which transformed the delivery of back office functions across Cotswold, Cheltenham, Forest of Dean, and West Oxfordshire Councils.

He also played a leading role in the leisure working group which was tasked with rebuilding the Cirencester leisure centre after the 2008 floods, using his experience as chairman of the Local Government Flood Forum to good effect.

Barry also served as leader of Gloucestershire County Council from 2005/10, as well as being the Conservative group leader from 2002/10, and he was also vice-chair of the Gloucestershire Police Authority.

Leader of Cotswold District Council, Cllr Lynden Stowe, said: “For me, Barry was a brilliant mentor and a friend who served three tiers of local government. Before suffering from ill health, he hardly ever missed a meeting at the council which says so much about his commitment.

“We will all remember him for his great sense of humour, integrity, presence and loyalty to this council, and it was a pleasure to welcome his wife, Wendy, and son, Cliff, to receive his Alderman award.”