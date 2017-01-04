Stratford Library to temporarily relocate to Rother Street

FROM Monday 30th January 2017, Stratford-upon-Avon Library Service will be temporarily relocated to Stratford ArtsHouse at 14 Rother Street whilst essential works, including piping and electrical work, are carried out on the existing Henley Street building.

The Henley Street location will close on Friday 20th January and the Rother Street location will open on Monday 30th January, until building works are complete in the summer. Customers are reminded that there will be no library services available from Stratford-upon-Avon in between Friday 20th and Monday 30th January.

Although the smaller size of the temporary Rother Street site means services provided from here will be limited, customers will be offered an extra, free service to request any items- such as books, DVDs or audiobooks- that are in Warwickshire County Council stock.

The following services will be available at the temporary site at 14 Rother Street:

Library enquiries and lending service

Concessionary Travel Service

Free public access to two computers

Free WiFi

Free Rhymetime and Storystomp sessions

Daily newspapers

Photocopier

Free requests for any items in WCC stock

The temporary Stratford-upon-Avon Library at Rother Street will be open from 9.30am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, and from 10am until 3pm on Saturdays.

When the works are complete in summer 2017, the building will boast a new and improved look, longer opening hours and house the service for registration of births, deaths and marriages.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Resources, said: “These essential works will ensure that the people of Stratford-upon-Avon can enjoy improved services at their library for many years to come.”

Councillor Matt Western, Overview and Scrutiny Committee Member for Resources, said: “Stratford upon Avon Library is very popular in its community and we are delighted to work with Stratford ArtsHouse to provide a nearby location, enabling us to carry on providing a service whilst works take place.”

For further information please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk, phone 0300 555 8171 or email libraryenquiryteam@warwickshire.gov.uk