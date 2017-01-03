PICTURES: Man in critical condition following flat fire in Stratford

A MAN is in a critical condition following a fire at a flat, in Stratford-upon-Avon, this afternoon (Tuesday 3rd January).

Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to a block of flats, in Hamlet Way, off Birmingham Road, and sent two ambulances, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

Group commander Ian Tonner, from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The fire service were called at 4.30pm by a lady who said she had spotted smoke coming out of a flat at the end of her road. The Stratford crew were first to attend at the scene, where a man was calling out for help from the upstairs kitchen window.

“We did try to get him out of the window with ladders but due to the smoke he had inhaled, he was too frail to exit the property this way. We gave the man oxygen at the window and broke in through the door downstairs to access him.

“The air ambulance did attend, dropping off doctors, but had to take off again so the casualty was transported by land ambulance to Hospital.

“We don’t suspect this fire was suspicious but investigations will continue over the coming hours. The Stratford fire crew were on the scene very fast and should be congratulated for their swift actions.

“I don’t know how old the man was but I suspect he was between 35-55. Altogether we had three appliances at the scene, one from Stratford, one from Alcester and another from Bidford.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said that the man received advanced trauma care at the scene: “The man was rescued from the flat by fire service colleagues and quickly moved on to the back of the ambulance.

“Crews then treated him for severe smoke inhalation before he was anaesthetised in order to stabilise his condition.

“He was then transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham via land ambulance, using blue lights and sirens, in order for him to receive further treatment.

“Unfortunately, the man’s condition is thought to be very serious.”

Local resident, Shirley Lugow, said: “I saw them smash in the door and shortly after a number of the firemen came out with the man, holding an oxygen mask on his face.

“I was just watching TV when I noticed the blue lights outside. When I came out there was just this thick black smoke everywhere. Then there was this huge roar and the air ambulance came down, and then took off again backwards. I just hope the chap is OK.”