EMERGENCY services were called to a flat fire in Hamlet Way, in Stratford-upon-Avon, this afternoon (Tuesday 3rd January).

Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue were been called to the building, just off Birmingham Road, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, at 3.48pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman told the Herald: “One patient is being treated for smoke inhalation.”

More details to follow.