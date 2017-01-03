Travellers leave leisure centre car park

A GROUP of travellers who had set up their latest camp on the car park of St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick have left town, police have said.

They had been told to leave the site by this morning, Tuesday, 3rd January, or the police would forcibly remove them.

A spokesman for Warwick’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said earlier today: “Officers have been up at the site this morning to ensure the last of the caravans there left as required.

“Warwick District Council are already in attendance to clear some waste that has been left at the site, and there is nothing to indicate this encampment has relocated to other areas within Warwick district.

“The primary responsibility for the eviction of trespassers will always rest with the landowner, however the use of police powers has been considered necessary and proportionate at three separate locations within Warwick since the 22nd December.

“Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team recognises the impact and disruption that these encampments can cause. We have been focused over the last fortnight in responding to those concerns, and are grateful to local residents for their patience.”

It is believed the group, which has around 50 to 60 vehicles, was part of the one that was evicted using police powers from land on Hampton Road, next to Warwick Racecourse last Wednesday, 28th December.

The travellers had arrived in Warwick just before Christmas, first settling in the main racecourse car park before moving to Tournament Fields and then the car park of the Warwick Corps of Drums, back on Hampton Road, next to the racecourse.

The district council had told residents there was no guarantee the travellers would not move to a different site in town when they left St Nicholas’ Park.

Work on the leisure centre’s £3million refurbishment was due to start in earnest this week.

