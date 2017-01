STRATFORD Town coach Liam O’Neill has left the club with immediate effect.

O’Neill, a well respected member of Carl Adams’ coaching team, has accepted a full-time role in Nuneaton Town’s academy setup.

“It’s a great opportunity for Liam,” said Town boss Adams.

“It will also strengthen our club’s relationship with Nuneaton. We wish Liam all the best and thank him for the great job he did while he was with us.

“He will always be welcome at Stratford.”