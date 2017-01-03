Pedestrian died in Bidford-on-Avon crash

A PEDESTRIAN has died in a crash, in Bidford, this morning (Tuesday 3rd January).

The collision happened, in Tower Hill, shortly before 8.20am and involved a pedestrian and a white Citroen Berlingo van.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, died at the scene. Police have reported that next of kin have been informed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a community paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, a paramedic area support officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find a woman who had suffered very serious injuries in the collision with the car and was in cardiac arrest.

“Members of the public had already started CPR which ambulance staff took over.

“However, unfortunately it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car, a man, was treated for the effects of shock and discharged at the scene.”

Roads around the area, including Tower Hill and Grafton Lane, were closed whilst police officers investigated the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either the van or pedestrian before the collision occurred, should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 46 of 3rd January.