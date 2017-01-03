Hospital ward set to re-open today

A CARE of the elderly ward affected by Norovirus, at Warwick Hospital, is set to re-open today (Tuesday 3rd January).

The Charlecote Ward was closed to visitors, except on compassionate grounds, since Christmas Day.

A spokeswoman for South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, which operates Warwick Hospital, said: “It has been confined to Charlecote, no staff were affected.

“Three patients had confirmed Norovirus, and five others had symptoms but not confirmed as Norovirus. Charlecote should be re-opened today.”

In the winter months, there is more likelihood of germs spreading and causing infection, especially in the communities most vulnerable like the elderly, sick people and children.

It is important to remember that Norovirus spreads rapidly as a result of contact between individuals.

Anyone who has been in contact with, or have had, diarrhoea and vomiting within the last 48 hours, will be infectious and should stay away from the hospital.

For more information visit www.swft.nhs.uk

South Warwickshire Foundation Trust will update its website on a daily basis throughout the winter, to keep patients and families informed of any ward closures.