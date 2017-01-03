Bank holiday football round-up

FC STRATFORD extended their unbeaten run to four matches following a 3-0 victory over Midland League Division Three strugglers AFC Solihull at Blossomfield Road.

Ash Wilkes put Stratford in front, heading home Carl Taylor’s perfect cross from the right wing.

Minutes later and Stratford were 2-0 up when the ball fell loose on the edge of the box and Luke Mooney fired home.

Solihull were then reduced to ten men when was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

Stratford remained on top and they were eventually rewarded with a third when Jay Tilbury slotted home Dean Poulson’s cross.

Alcester Town went down 4-3 in a thrilling contest with promotion hopefuls Northfield Town.

Shipston Excelsior‘s game at Coventrians was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

In Midland League Division One, Southam United were on the end of another heavy defeat, going down 8-0 at home to Coventry Copsewood.

Connoll Farrell led the scoring with a hat-trick, with other goals coming from David Akinuli (2), Lawrence Rawlings, Daniel Fraser and Craig Civzelis.

Racing Club Warwick moved up to fifth thanks to a 2-0 home success over Studley. Wade Malley and Zak Harbon were the men on target.

Littleton‘s five-match winning run came to an end as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cadbury Athletic at Pebworth Road.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at struggling Hampton.

