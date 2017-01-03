‘I want a personal apology’, says cot death baby’s dad

THE dad of a seven-week-old baby who died in a cot made by a Stratford-upon-Avon-based Bednest has said he is yet to have a personal apology from the company.

A statement was posted on the Bednest website in the days after an inquest last month ruled the death of Grace Roseman was an accident and as a result of positional asphyxia.

The coroner said that Grace had managed to get her head over a half-lowered side of the crib, but was unable to lift her head off again, which resulted in her death.

Her dad, Gideon, has now said he wants a personal apology.

Speaking to the Guardian, Mr Roseman said: “Considering the indescribable anguish Bednest caused our family leading up to and during the inquest with this appalling allegation we are astounded and insulted to read about a so-called apology in this way.

“We have never received any personal communication – letter, email or phone call – from the company nor Mark Green [Bednest managing director] apologising for the hell they’ve put us all through.”

RELATED STORIES:

Stratford cot manufacturer criticised following baby’s death