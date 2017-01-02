Taylor scores hat-trick as Town begin 2017 in style

MIKE Taylor bagged a hat-trick as Stratford Town got 2017 off to a perfect start with a 4-2 victory over struggling Cinderford at the DCS Stadium.

Edwin Ahenkorah added the other with an expertly-taken free-kick to ensure Town claimed their first win in four league matches, following three successive draws.

Both sides missed chances early on, especially Stratford, who could have been 3-0 up inside the first 20 minutes, with Justin Marsden, Liam Francis and Taylor all going close.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 27th minute when Taylor cashed in on a poor attempted back pass, before coolly slotting home past Cameron Clarke.

Further chances fell and were missed by both sides. Guy Clark was unlucky with a 25-yard curling effort that clipped the top of the bar, while substitute Charlie Faulkner missed a glorious opportunity, failing to get enough on Kieren Westwood’s pinpoint cross.

Faulkner made amends nine minutes into the second half when he provided a beautiful lofted ball over the Cinderford defence to Taylor, who rounded Clarke before tucking it away.

Cinderford were back in the game within four minutes, as Karnall Chambers drilled his fierce effort from 15 yards past Niall Cooper.

Town continued to create chances, but their next goal arrived from a set play. Ahenkorah fired home a superbly taken free-kick, which flew into the top corner and gave Clarke no chance.

Within a minute of the goal, Town’s defence were caught napping once more as Callum McOnie was given time to launch a long-range effort that gave Cooper no chance.

Any concerns of a Cinderford equaliser were extinguished two minutes from time when man-of-the-match Taylor completed his treble, firing into the corner after a twisting and turning run.

It was a vital victory for Town, who face some tough away trips to Hitchin, Weymouth, Chesham and Frome in the coming weeks.

The three points moves Town up to 15th in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, ten points clear of the drop zone.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Daniel Summerfield, Kieren Westwood, James Fry (c), Liam Francis, Guy Clark, Justin Marsden (Barry Fitzharris 79), Will Grocott (Charlie Faulkner 43), Mike Taylor, Ben Stephens (Jean Kalenda 89), Edwin Ahenkorah. Sub not used: Jean Kalenda.

Cinderford Town: Cameron Clarke, Shane Parry, Jack Alderdice, Josh Nelmes (c), Dan Clare, Lewis Ellis, Callum McOnie (Jaye Bowen 88), Ben Hands (Hayden Turner 46), Matthew Thomas, Karnell Chambers, Sam Hicks. Sub not used: Paul Michael.

Full report in this week’s Herald.