Thousands flock to Warwick Racecourse for New Year’s Eve meeting

HE may not have been a tempting betting prospect for most of the huge crowd that flocked to Warwick’s New Year Eve’s meeting, but Buveur D’Air took another step on the road to the Cheltenham Festival in March when landing his second win over fences, writes David Hucker.

Haydock Park’s loss had been Warwick’s gain, as the abandonment of the previous day’s meeting at the Lancashire course saw Buveur D’Air re-routed to the £8,000 Local Parking Security Novices´ Chase, where Nicky Henderson’s promising young chaser was a hot 3-10 favourite to see off his four rivals.

It was the oldest horse in the race, Gino Trail, who took the field along, followed by Gala Ball and Buveur D’Air, on whom Aidan Coleman was content to bide his time. Still holding a Champion Hurdle entry, Buveur D’Air had looked a chaser of some promise when winning easily on his debut, but he didn’t have things all his own way this time.

Joining Gino Trail at the final fence, Buveur D’Air, who was receiving 6lb in weight, found the leader a tough nut to crack, but he showed his superiority on the run-in to maintain his unbeaten record.

There was still a long queue of cars trying to get in as the runners went down to the start for the opening Local Parking Security Novices´ Handicap Hurdle, won in good style by top-weight Sparkling River. Always disputing the lead in the hands of champion jockey Richard Johnson, Sparkling River came clear on the run-in, repelling the challenge of 20-1 shot Early Retirement, who had moved into contention turning out of the back straight, showing improved form on only his fourth run.

Copper Kay had run well in a couple of hot novice races since winning at Ffos Las and was sent off the 4-6 favourite to make it another winner for Johnson in the following LPS British Stallion Studs EBF Mares´ “National Hunt” Novices´ Hurdle.

Despite a couple of untidy jumps, Copper Kay travelled strongly, taking the lead after the third-last flight. It looked all over bar the shouting as she went clear, with Ellens Way, who had been prominent throughout, seemingly fighting a lost cause in behind.

But, the complexion of the race changed after the last hurdle, as Copper Kay looked to be distracted by a photographer crouched under the running rail, losing her momentum and giving Ellens Way, on whom Nick Scholfield never gave up, an unexpected chance for victory, which she took, getting up on the line to win by a head.

There was another £8,000 in the prize pot for the Local Parking Security Handicap Chase run over three miles, in which Vice Et Vertu, who had been raised a hefty 13lbs in the handicap for his recent Ludlow win, headed the betting market.

But, it was last year’s winner Paddy The Oscar who looked likely to land the prize as he went clear seven fences from home, building up a healthy lead. It was not to be, however, as the 13 year-old started to tire approaching the final fence as Muckle Roe and amateur Zac Baker came with a well-timed run and win going away.

Longest race of the afternoon was the conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle over three and a quarter miles and it went to Saint John Henry, who had proven form on soft ground two seasons ago, but hadn’t shown the same sparkle since. Leading out of the back straight, he ran on strongly for David Noonan to deny Giveitachance who, despite receiving 15lb in weight, couldn’t close the gap.

Twojayslad and Will Kennedy turned the sixth race into a procession when going further and further clear of their rivals from the home bend to win by twelve lengths, before Marten, a 75th birthday present to owner Lord Vestey, took the concluding Local Parking Security Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race from favourite Ice Cool Champs.