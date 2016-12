TWO Olympians, a Paralympian, an acclaimed actor and charity volunteer are the local names on the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Show jumper Nick Skelton from Alcester and actor Tim Pigott-Smith from Stratford are made CBE.

Rower Matt Gotrel from Chipping Campden and Paralympic cyclist Megan Giglia from Stratford are made MBE.

Also honoured is Marilyn Payne frim Tredington near Shipston-on-Stour is made a MBE for services to charity Save the Children.