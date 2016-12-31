Sumners gears up for success with Audi

STRATFORD AC’s hurdles champion Jack Sumners is celebrating after winning a sponsorship deal with Stratford Audi.

The firm will cover Sumners’ sportswear and travel costs as he looks to build on an extremely successful 2016.

Sumners started his season at the Warwickshire County Championships, where he became the Warwickshire hurdles champion for the fourth year in a row, breaking the county record which was previously held by Olympian Andy Pozzi.

He also secured the under-17 long jump title at the championships.

He won both the hurdles and long jump titles at the Warwickshire Schools’ Championshops, before going to win a gold and silver at the Midland Championships.

Representing the Midlands at the School Games in Loughborough, Sumners finished an excellent fourth. Sumners is currently ranked fourth in the UK at 100m hurdles under-17 level, and 18th in the UK at long jump.