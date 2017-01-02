‘We’ll ring in the changes for 2017’

Cllr Juliet Short, Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, writes for the Herald…

ALTHOUGH only halfway through my mayoral year, the Shakespeare 400 anniversary will probably remain the highlight.

Having been a founder member of Stratfords of the World, formerly Sister Cities, I was delighted that the 2016 reunion in Stratford-upon-Avon coincided with such an important birthday celebration.

The town council was pleased to welcome fellow Stratfordians from around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America, for such a memorable and convivial time. The warmth of hospitality proffered by local families was, as ever, greatly appreciated.

The birthday itself was quite remarkable, and it is staggering to think that the eyes of the world were truly upon us.

The advance of social media saw the iconic ‘mask moment’ go viral, and the sombre start was in fact enhanced by the change of tempo, courtesy of the Tulane University Jazz Band, which provided a jazz funeral accolade to William Shakespeare that only New Orleans can do.

The floral tribute from the town, designed and provided by Stratford Flower Club, was stunning, and I shall always remember those masked figures wheeling it through the streets on a bier, to the sound of a tolling bell. We also welcomed a delegation from Fuzhou in China who entered into dialogue with the councils and other key organisations in the town.

They too were celebrating the 400th anniversary of their national poet, Tang Xianzu, and I was grateful to be amongst the town representatives who paid a return visit to Fuzhou in September to attend their commemorations, and further cordial relations in the field of student exchange, tourism, and business and technology.

Whilst commemorating the death of William Shakespeare 400 years ago, the town council did not lose sight of the here and now by providing a tranquility garden in Stratford Cemetery. It has been created to provide a peaceful and serene place for those reflecting and remembering those they have lost.

There are many opportunities to commemorate loved ones and it will provide a perfect setting for ash burial plots. Adjacent to the garden is a secluded area for the scattering of ashes.

Construction is almost complete and the council intend to officially open the garden in May next year when it has had more time to establish. Turning now to the land of the living: the Neighbourhood Development Plan, arguably one of the most important planning documents ever produced for the town, is one of the largest in the country.

It will be submitted to the district council in January, and following further consultation and examination by an independent inspector, is likely to proceed to referendum in the spring of next year.

The town council delegated the preparation of the plan to a non-political steering group made up of more than 40 volunteers, including representatives of local organisations. Once the plan is adopted, its policies will carry the same weight as the core strategy, and the district council must have regard to them when making planning decisions.

It is the district council’s core strategy, not the neighbourhood plan, which determines the minimum number of dwellings in the area, and they must be consistent with each other. The plan also includes a number of projects. Although not binding, these relate to matters which have been shown during consultation to be important to residents.

The town council has undertaken to facilitate these projects, although delivery may be dependent on the availability of funding and support from other tiers of local government. However, once the plan is adopted, the town council will receive additional funding which it may put towards the projects.

I am mindful of Sir Winston Churchill’s famous accolade: ‘Never was so much owed by so many to so few’. It is not just the town council who should be grateful to chairman, Mark Haselden, and his management team and steering group, the whole community should express their sincere gratitude because this plan, five years in the making, really will make a substantial difference to the wellbeing of all who live, work or just visit our town.

It is imperative that this plan is voted through at referendum, as it will give local people an opportunity to influence the type, quality and location of development in the town, which will be supported by adequate infrastructure.

I am acutely aware that Christmas this year will not be of festive good cheer for everyone. The atrocities in Syria have devastated the lives of so many and quite literally, as I write, yet more havoc is being wreaked in Aleppo, an ongoing battle which has raged since 2012.

We are seeing a refugee crisis of unprecedented scale, and our community is playing a very small part in providing new homes, and a new and safe start to a few Syrian families.

In late November, the first family was housed followed by another a week later. Two more will be welcomed in March. Aleppo was Syria’s largest city with a population of 2.5million people and we have so far managed to accommodate four families, just four — it makes you think!

I look forward to 2017 and I wish success in vital money raising activities to all local charitable organisations and I wish to applaud the volunteers who are the backbone of our Stratford community.

I am also excited at the prospect of the market bell being returned and hung in the entrance to Bell Court, which will be open for business in Spring. We are lucky to live in this very special town and I hope everybody has a prosperous new year.