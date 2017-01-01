MP’s taste of life in school’s new kitchen

TWO special guests have visited Hampton Lucy Primary School to open its new classroom and kitchen.

Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi and Canon Linda Wainscot, director of the board of education at Coventry Diocese, presided over the opening just before the start of the Christmas holiday.

The school secured the funding for the new additions in the spring of 2015, but work was delayed.

Other guests at the opening were Dave Holland, chair of governors, The Friends and representatives from the wider community.

They enjoyed a musical performance from the school orchestra led by Sue Appleyard and refreshments were provided by Warwickshire County Caterers who will be providing hot meals from the school’s new kitchen when they return from the Christmas holidays this week.