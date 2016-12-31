Awards night rounds off a successful year

HIGH achieving students at Stratford-upon-Avon School were honoured for their efforts at the annual Senior Awards Evening last month.

The awards, which celebrate the achievements of GCSE, AS and A-Level students, took place on Monday, 5th December, when a number of individual awards were given out along with subject awards presented by a former student, Chloe Lee, who was the guest speaker.

Individual awards, presented by chair of governors Jane Price, included the Dene Gilkes Arts Award, which went to Qasim Haque and Liberty Gerrard-Pickering.

The Edward Smith Memorial Prize for Catering went to Hannah Keaney, the overall attainment prize for GCSE results was won by Olivia Gladstone, while the equivalent for A-Levels was won by Kane Knight.

Headteacher, Neil Wallace, said: “The 2015/16 academic year was a phenomenally successful one for the school in so many ways. Ultimately, improving things on a daily basis has contributed to a significant improvement in the performance of the school and resulted in some impressive achievements by our students.

“We are proud of the best ever set of GCSE results and the fact that our A-Level results rank the school in the top 25 per cent of schools/colleges nationally for achievement in the sixth form over the last couple of years.”